1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. MannKind comprises about 1.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of MannKind worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 640,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MNKD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.93. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

