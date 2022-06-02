1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMMO worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AMMO by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

POWW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,072. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company also owns GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

