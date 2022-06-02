1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after buying an additional 210,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,759,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

