150,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $57,517,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
PINS traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 579,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,562,250. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
