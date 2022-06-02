150,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $57,517,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 579,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,562,250. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

