163,242 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $6,011,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.