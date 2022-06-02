163,242 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $6,011,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.