170 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after buying an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

