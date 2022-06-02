17,322 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 8,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.