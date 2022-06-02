$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) to report $179.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the highest is $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

MANH stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.20. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $23,194,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 166,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.