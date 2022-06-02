$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to report $179.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the highest is $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

MANH stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.20. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $23,194,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 166,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

