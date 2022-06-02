1,800 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,139,000 after acquiring an additional 832,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 47,383 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 50,684 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $924,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,581 shares of company stock worth $72,163,239. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

