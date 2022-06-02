1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

