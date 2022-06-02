$2.04 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.08. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $137.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.