$2.29 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.41. The stock had a trading volume of 524,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,110. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

