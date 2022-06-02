$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $3.15. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.72. 1,056,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,479,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

