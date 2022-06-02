20,500 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

