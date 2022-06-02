210,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,399. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

