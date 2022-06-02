225,000 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of CCTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,151. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

