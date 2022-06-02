29,560 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GoPro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $114,289.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 283,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

GPRO stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.