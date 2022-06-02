2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $24.40 Average PT from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $748.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

