2Xideas AG Acquires 1,673 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded up $61.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $824.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $990.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,090.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

