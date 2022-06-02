2Xideas AG Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYV traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,628. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

