2Xideas AG Buys Shares of 17,355 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.99. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

