2Xideas AG Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

2Xideas AG lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.61. 22,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

