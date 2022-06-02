2Xideas AG Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.83. 12,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.