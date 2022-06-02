2Xideas AG Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

2Xideas AG increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

