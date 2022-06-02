2Xideas AG Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,615. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

