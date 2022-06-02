$3.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.81 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 270.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $80.44. 689,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,393. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

