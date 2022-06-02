30,000 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Acquired by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000.

NASDAQ UTAAU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,653. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

