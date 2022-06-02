33,500 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth $188,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIII stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

