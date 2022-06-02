$344.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report $344.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.50 million and the highest is $364.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $447.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
HTH stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,381. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.
Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
