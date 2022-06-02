$344.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report $344.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.50 million and the highest is $364.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $447.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,381. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

