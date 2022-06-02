35,142 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 211,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

