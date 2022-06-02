37,432 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

