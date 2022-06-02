$395.36 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce $395.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.19 million and the lowest is $393.80 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,401 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 3,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,634. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.