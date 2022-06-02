398,116 Shares in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Bought by Deer Management Co. LLC

Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 398,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Alpine 4 accounts for approximately 0.0% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Alpine 4 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Alpine 4 ( NASDAQ:ALPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 28.13%.

Alpine 4 Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

