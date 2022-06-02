3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 1.7%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.22. 66,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

