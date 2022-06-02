3G Capital Partners LP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Docebo accounts for about 6.1% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.31% of Docebo worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 568.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Docebo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Docebo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

DCBO stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 2,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.10. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

