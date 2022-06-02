3G Sahana Capital Management LP Acquires 473,508 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 473,508 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 20.4% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $181,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 349,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

