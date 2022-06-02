3G Sahana Capital Management LP Sells 38,431 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,431 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 5.0% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $44,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after buying an additional 516,137 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.45. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,780. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

