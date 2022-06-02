$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

