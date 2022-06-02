4,216 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

