$496.46 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $488.20 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $472.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

