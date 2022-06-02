$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to announce $5.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,065. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

