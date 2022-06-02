500,000 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Purchased by Schusterman Interests LLC

Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. VMG Consumer Acquisition makes up approximately 2.2% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMGAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,073,000.

Shares of VMGAU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

