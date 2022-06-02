$529.80 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce $529.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:MTX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.