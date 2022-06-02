53,276 Shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2,957.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.58 on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.