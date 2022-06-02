5,481 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.