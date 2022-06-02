$560.11 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $560.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.33. 1,419,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

