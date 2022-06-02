585 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.