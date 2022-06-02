59 North Capital Management LP Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for approximately 7.4% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.62% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

