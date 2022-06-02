59 North Capital Management LP Has $51.91 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

59 North Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 15.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,741.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,718 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

DECK traded up $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $268.33. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,390. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day moving average is $309.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

