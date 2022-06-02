5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.4% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 277,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,037. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

